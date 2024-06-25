Join Great Linford Parish Council for an unforgettable Community Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community Fun Day at Conniburrow Community Centre promises to be a fantastic day of excitement and activities for all ages. Enjoy FREE activities like Zorb Football, Nerf Party, and more.

Great Linford Parish Council are thrilled to invite you to their Community Fun Day on Saturday, 27th July 2024, from 11am to 4pm at Conniburrow Community Centre, MK14 7DX. This event promises to be a fantastic day of excitement and activities for all ages.

What’s in Store?

This Family Fun Day is packed with FREE activities to entertain everyone. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can look forward to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Fun Day

Zorb Football: Experience the thrill of playing football inside giant inflatable balls. It’s a hilarious and fun way to enjoy the sport!

Nerf Party: Get ready for an action-packed Nerf battle. Bring your friends and enjoy the excitement of friendly competition.

Celebration Slide: Slide down this exciting 10ft slide and feel the rush of adrenaline.

Mega Slide: For those seeking more thrill, the Mega Slide offers an exhilarating experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disco-Themed Bouncy Castle: Bounce to the beat on our disco-themed bouncy castle, complete with music and vibrant lights.

Football Shootout: Test your football skills and see how many goals you can score in our Football Shootout.

Face Painting: Transform into your favourite character or animal with our talented face painters.

Showtime Circus: Try your hand at circus skills with Showtime Circus. Learn juggling, plate spinning, and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB1 Fitness Rope War Competition: Join the Rope War competition hosted by GB1 Fitness. It’s a test of strength and teamwork!

DHR Sports Camp: Participate in various sports activities and games organised by DHR Sports Camp.

Ark Farm: Get up close with friendly animals at Ark Farm. It’s a wonderful experience for animal lovers of all ages.

Go Karting: Feel the speed and excitement of Go Karting. Race against friends and family for a fun challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archery Tag: Combine the thrill of archery with the excitement of tag in this unique and fun activity.

Army Reserve Activity Competition: Test your skills in various activities and competitions organised by the Army Reserve.

Live Music

Great Linford Parish Council are excited to announce live music performances by talented artists Rory Okane and Jack Graves. Enjoy their captivating tunes as you explore the event and participate in activities.

Stalls and Delicious Food

In addition to the activities, there will be a variety of stalls offering unique items and delicious food. Treat your taste buds to an array of culinary delights and find something special at the vendor stalls.

Why Attend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Family Fun Day is more than just a day of entertainment; it’s a celebration of community spirit. It’s an opportunity to meet neighbours, make new friends, and enjoy a day filled with laughter and joy. Whether you’re looking to participate in activities, enjoy live music, savour delicious food, or simply soak in the community atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 27th July 2024

Time: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm