Join the University of Buckingham in partnership with the Centre of UN Studies for a look "Inside North Korea"
Elected Member of the European Parliament (MEP) 1984-2009, Glyn served as Deputy Leader of the European Parliament’s (EP) Socialist Group.
In the EP served on both the International Trade and Foreign Affairs Committees. During his time as an MEP, he was rapporteur for: the EU-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement; for implementation of the Scientific Partnership Agreement with the Republic of Korea; the EU participation in the KEDO Agreement; shadow on both the EU-Japan FTA and EU-China trade relations.
He was a member of the Delegation with the Japanese Diet (1984 - 2009) and the Korea Peninsula Delegation (2004-2009).
There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.
Registration is free and all are welcome.
