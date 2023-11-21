Join Willen Hospice to remember loved ones this Christmas
The event is open to the whole community, where families and friends can come together for this heart-warming occasion, full of moving readings, poems and Christmas songs. Guests can contribute the names of loved ones to a tribute video*, and children can create decorations to hang on Christmas trees.
Katrina Walsh, Willen Hospice Senior Events Fundraiser, said “Our Lights of Love event gives people the chance to take time out of their busy festive preparations to reflect, remember, and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. It’s a beautiful event and we often see people returning year after year.”
The entry fee is just £2.50 to help cover the cost of the event, and doors open at 1.30pm, ready for a 2pm start. People can pre-book online, or turn up on the day. People can also buy a memorial Christmas bauble, with an acrylic feather engraved with the name of their loved one.
Visit https://www.willen-hospice.org.uk/lights to book.
*Names to be added when booking online. Closes Tuesday 28 November