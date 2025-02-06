Jon Boden The Showman, John Spiers The Melodeon-Wielding Wizard at The Stables, Milton Keynes

Monday 24th Feb. The Stables, Stockwell Lane, Wavedon, MK17 8LU. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £24.50. Tickets: 01908 280800.

Spiers & Boden have been at the forefront of the English traditional folk scene for 25 years both as a ground breaking duo and as founder members of folk phenomenon Bellowhead. After a seven year hiatus to concentrate on their Universal Records-signed big band Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden returned in 2021 with the critically acclaimed album Fallow Ground (Hudson Records) and have been taking their brand of high octane, no nonsense acoustic folk song and music to packed UK venues ever since.