Jon Boden The Showman, John Spiers The Melodeon-Wielding Wizard at The Stables, Milton Keynes
Spiers & Boden have been at the forefront of the English traditional folk scene for 25 years both as a ground breaking duo and as founder members of folk phenomenon Bellowhead. After a seven year hiatus to concentrate on their Universal Records-signed big band Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden returned in 2021 with the critically acclaimed album Fallow Ground (Hudson Records) and have been taking their brand of high octane, no nonsense acoustic folk song and music to packed UK venues ever since.
Described by The Guardian as ‘the finest instrumental duo on the traditional scene’, Spiers & Boden first rocketed onto the music scene in 2001, quickly winning a clutch of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and went on to become one of the best loved duos on the English folk scene and beyond. Fallow Ground marked their return as a duo.
Monday 24th Feb. The Stables, Stockwell Lane, Wavedon, MK17 8LU.
Doors: 19:30.
Ticket price: £24.50.
Tickets: 01908 280800.