Juggalos will be invading Milton Keynes with Ouija Macc set to embark on UK Tour

A staple of the subculture known as Juggalos, Ouija Macc returns to the UK with a four-date tour including Milton Keynes.

Ever seen the documentaries of the Gathering of the Juggalos? This subculture is coming to the UK which rarely gets a glimpse of the madness within.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a rare opportunity for the US juggalo scene to land on British shores and get a taste of the underground music scene that most people see on TV.

Coming to Milton Keynes in March!

After countless sold out shows and headlining festivals across the United States, Ouija Macc returns to the UK for the first time since 2017! The Ouija Knievel Tour heads to the UK in support of his new album “Detritus”. Bringing the dark trap sounds inspired by Three 6 Mafia & Insane Clown Posse along with an energized stage show, which is surely not one to miss. The video for the lead single "DYPSCHYT" was filmed LIVE at a sold out show last month.

A staple of the world famous Gathering of the Juggalos, Ouija brings the craziness and juggalo madness to the UK, you may have seen the documentaries and now its time to see what the family is all about in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dates Include:

March 4 @ Rebellion (Manchester)

March 6 @ Mama Roux's (Birmingham)

March 9 @ MK11 (Milton Keynes)

Advertisement

Advertisement