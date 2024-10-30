Julia Fordham brings UK tour and new album to The Stables

Julia Fordham - the new album 'Earth Mate' - out now.

Following the release of her new album 'Earth Mate', renowned British musician Julia Fordham, best known for her single '(Love Moves In) Mysterious Ways', is set to grace the stage of The Stables in Wavendon on 23rd November as part of her upcoming UK tour.

British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham presents her profound new album ‘Earth Mate’, released on 25th October. This eagerly anticipated collection showcases Fordham's extraordinary vocal range and heartfelt songwriting, marking a significant milestone in her career spanning over three decades.

The 10-track record is a testament to Fordham's artistic evolution, seamlessly blending her deep-rooted jazz influences with contemporary folk sensibilities. Recorded in a live setting, the album features collaborations with an impressive roster of acclaimed musicians, including master guitarist Gordon Giltrap and legendary bassist Leland Sklar, known for his work with James Taylor and Jackson Browne.

“It’s about pipe dreams that turned to smoke and ash” says Fordham on the record, which represents a reflective stage of her life. “Being older but not necessarily wiser and still open and eager to crack the code of this complicated and ever evolving and unfolding life. Love and loss with a handful of hope tinged themes.”

Julia Fordham tour dates.

“And at this time when the world is inundated with thousands and thousands of audio files every day, I felt I had a compelling story to sing and share. I think ‘Earth Mate’ deserves to be heard from start to finish as an album. I hope people will hear how much of my soul I have poured into these songs.”

The artist currently resides in Los Angeles, California, but has embarked on several sold-out UK tours over the years, including a memorable run with fellow singer-songwriters Judie Tzuke and Beverley Craven as part of the "Woman To Woman" project. This set of dates will see Fordham doing what she does best, singing heartfelt songs in an honest and intimate fashion, and will be playing The Stables on 23rd November.

Julia Fordham's self-titled debut album came out in 1988, reaching No.20 in the UK chart and earned her a platinum disc. The 1989 follow-up album ‘Porcelain’ became her landmark work, charting in the UK, Europe and the USA. It featured some of her most well-known songs, including the title track, ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Lock and Key’ and ‘Manhattan Skyline’. Her third album, ‘Swept' (1991), included her biggest hit to date, ‘(Love Moves In) Mysterious Ways’, which was the theme song for the Demi Moore film, "The Butcher's Wife”. She was part of the 1997 Lilith Fair alongside Sarah McLachlan, Jewel and Sheryl Crow.

In recent years, Fordham has continued to evolve as an artist. Alongside the 'Women to Woman' project, she released her 'Cutting Room Floor’ album in 2020, showcasing songs written for films. Additionally, her greatest hits - ‘The Julia Fordham Collection’ has now garnered nearly 10 million streams.

Julia Fordham.

“Working with Spencer Cozens, Miles Bould and Scott Firth, the musicians that have played with three of my favourite artists, John Martyn, Joan Armatrading and Deva Premal has reawakened my love for the singer songwriter genre,” says Fordham. “I am not trying to reinvent my musical wheel here, I am just continuing on the same path in a similar and familiar direction on a lovely brand new unicycle that has shiny silver spokes.”

Tickets for Julia Fordham’s UK tour can be bought from www.juliafordham.com/shows