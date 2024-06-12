Just one month to go until popular Midnight Moo event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local charity Willen Hospice are calling on Milton Keynes to ‘join the herd’ for their Midnight Moo night-time walk on Friday 12 July.

The event, sponsored by Specsavers MK, takes place at Midsummer Place in Central Milton Keynes, with a warm up and entertainment from 9.30pm, and a countdown to the walk at 10pm.

Midnight Moo-vers can choose to walk 5 miles, ending at the ‘half-moo’ mark at The Good Gym MK in Kiln Farm, or a 10 mile circular route returning to Midsummer Place. Each mile is sponsored by a local organisation or community group, with Willen Hospice nurses, staff and volunteers marshalling mile 3.

Everyone taking part can opt-in to receive a cow-print Midnight Moo 2024 t-shirt to walk in and participants will also receive a fundraising pack, sponsor form and Midnight Moo medal. For those walking in memory of a loved one, they are encouraged to write a dedication on the back of their t-shirt and add a star to a memory wall at the start.

Midnight Moo walkers 2023

Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising and Events Manager said, “The Midnight Moo is Willen Hospice’s biggest fundraiser of the year, expecting to raise over £100,000. There is always a great atmosphere and it just looks amazing seeing so many people lighting up the night. You can’t help but feel ‘moo-ved’ by the local community showing up for their Hospice, and the incredible dedication of Willen Hospice staff and volunteers who work so hard on the night. It truly is a team effort and as MK’s only adult Hospice, it’s important that the local community cherish it and keep it funded.”