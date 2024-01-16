Keep your New Year's resolutions at Milton Keynes Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

The show, which takes place on Sunday 28th January at Milton Keynes Irish Centre, opposite Dobbies Garden Centre, has a New Year’s resolution theme.

Organised by Deer Spirit Events, the event features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, and a wide range of psychic, tarot and other readers providing insights into past, present and future.

There will also be workshops and talks covering self-help, wellbeing, holistic and spiritual subjects.

Organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2024."