Kents Hill care home launch community coffee morning

Care home launch coffee morning for local community to foster friendships and build community relations.

Kents Hill Care Home have launched a monthly coffee morning on the first Wednesday of the month to invite the local community into the home to mingle with the residents and enjoy some home made cakes from our head chef. Our lifestyle co-ordinator has the vision or arraning a range of engaging talks, games and quizzes during the coffee morning for people to enjoy.

