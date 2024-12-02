Kraftwerk, The The, Billy Idol and Death Cult among iconic artists announced for inaugural edition of Forever Now Festival

Today the highly anticipated line-up is revealed for the first ever edition of Forever Now, a monumental new one-day festival for passionate music lovers, taking place at legendary venue The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on 22 June 2025.

A true celebration of alternative culture, the event will explore the cultural phenomenon of the dark side of creativity, featuring many of the greatest pioneers of new wave, post-punk, psychedelia and alternative rock. From electronic innovators Kraftwerk to punk icon Billy Idol and alt-rock legends The The, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs and The Jesus & Mary Chain, the festival will be a unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature, with a line-up unlike any other in the UK.

Forever Now is more than just a festival—it’s a vibrant homage to the creativity and countercultural spirit born from the late 70s and early 80s that remains just as influential to present day culture. From the fashionably dark to the fiercely unconventional, all are welcome to revel in a day of unforgettable music and community. This is a festival where nostalgia meets discovery, where new and devoted fans unite, and where forever truly begins now.

This will be the UK sister event of the critically acclaimed US festival Cruel World, which is now in its fourth iteration, produced and promoted by Goldenvoice in Pasadena, California.

Forever Now - The Line Up

Leading Forever Now's monumental line-up are the German electro pioneers Kraftwerk. Bringing together electronic music computer animations and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true "Gesamtkunstwerk – a total work of art.” They’re joined by The The, who made one of the most anticipated comebacks of the year in 2024 with their first album in 24 years, and the legendary Billy Idol. With electrifying stage presence and timeless hits like "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding", Billy Idol makes his first appearance at a UK festival since 2015, saying: “Forever is Now! Looking forward to what will unquestionably an incredible day of music in Milton Keynes!”

Death Cult, the precursor to The Cult, will evoke the darkly powerful spirit of their early years, and fans can look forward to a special performance from Johnny Marr, whose contributions to The Smiths and outstanding solo career have solidified his place as one of music’s greatest guitar legends. Gothic rock icon Peter Murphy, known for his commanding presence as the voice of Bauhaus, will deliver a spellbinding performance, as will The Psychedelic Furs, whose atmospheric soundscapes and poetic lyrics have influenced generations.

The Psychedelic Furs said: “Forever Now started as an idea…then became a song….then an album…and has lived on through the years. Now it’s also become a gathering of some legendary musicians on one day in one place, which we are proud to be part of…”

Johnny Marr said: “I’m excited to be playing the first Forever Now on 22nd June 2025, along with some indie rock greats.”

Adding to the star power, legendary rockers The Jesus & Mary Chain will bring their feedback-drenched brilliance to the stage, while Happy Mondayswill infuse the festival with their signature Madchester energy, a defining sound of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Fans will also witness a special performance by The Damned celebrating The Black Album, the gothic-punk masterpiece that changed the genre forever.

Other unmissable acts include: Public Image Ltd, fronted by the ever-charismatic John Lydon, and Berlin, the synthpop pioneers best known for their global hit "Take My Breath Away”. They’re joined by new wave, gothic rock and post punk fan favourites such as Theatre of Hate, She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, The Motels and UK Decay.

Steve Homer, CEO, AEG Presents, said: "We are delighted to present a festival that reflects the rich heritage of artists in the alternative music field. The day will feature some amazing artists, unique sets, and collaborations not seen on a UK stage before. As the birthplace of alt counterculture, the UK is the perfect home for a festival to pay homage to alternative creative artistry.’’

The day will feature two main music stages hosting unforgettable performances, alongside a third stage, The Echo Chamber, curated by renowned music journalist John Robb. Through in-depth interviews, panel discussions, and artist conversations, The Echo Chamber will explore the stories behind the music, delving into the cultural movements and personal narratives that shaped this groundbreaking era.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting 5 December, with a limited release priced from £85. General sale opens at 10am on 6 December through AXS and Ticketmaster, with VIP packages offering enhanced festival experiences. Fans can register now for pre-sale access and festival updates at www.forevernowfestival.co.uk