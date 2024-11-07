Land of Lights is officially open

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn, has officially opened the spectacular Land of Lights festival, which has returned to the city for the third year running.

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for the highly anticipated festival, taking place at Gulliver’s Resort and featuring a brand-new theme and all new lanterns.

Mayor Bradbury cut the ribbon on this year’s extravaganza at a special launch event declaring Land of Lights officially open to the public from now and on selected dates until the end of February 2025.

And on hand were children from the 1st Dunchurch Scout Group from Dunchurch in Warwickshire who won a special prize draw run by Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and the Scouts Association to attend the Land of Lights launch event in Milton Keynes.

1St Dunchurch Scout group at Land of Lights

443 scout groups from far and wide entered the competition with 1st Dunchurch being selected at random. Cara Martin, group leader of the 1st Dunchurch scout group, said: “All the children have been super excited about this trip since I told them we had won. We entered not expecting to win so I was thrilled to get the phone call to say we had!

“Two packs of cubs attended which was 28 children and parents in total and they all had a wonderful time exploring the lights and lanterns on show. Thank you to Gulliver’s and the Scout’s Association for making it happen!”

The festival is a breathtaking spectacle, with this year's theme, Mystica, bringing myths and legends to life, offering visitors a unique blend of mystical artistry where legends light up the night. And only last month, Land of Lights received national recognition walking away as winner of the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards.

In addition, opening weekend saw a special Glow Walk event take place with 821 people dressing in their best ‘glow’ outfit to walk the enchanting lantern trail, at their own pace, while exploring the many magical displays on show - all while raising money a fantastic £1,642 for BBC Children in Need.

The 1st Dunchurch scout group at the Land of Lighted event taking place at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “What a weekend we have had! Firstly, thank you to the Mayor of Milton Keynes for opening this wonderful event and to the lucky winners of our competition, the 1st Dunchurch scout group for attending and being part of the excitement!

“The Glow Walk was also a fantastic event so a big thank you to all who came along and took part and helping to raise such a wonderful amount for a great cause in BBC Children in Need.

“The festival is a wonderful boost to the local economy over the winter period and provides guests with an enjoyable, family friendly activity that is suitable for all. It was so popular when it first arrived in 2022, and each year has just got better and better. It is now open on selected dates until the end of February so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Find out more about Land of Lights at: landoflights.co.uk