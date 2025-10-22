Land of Lights returns to Milton Keynes for fourth year running

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr James Lancaster, has officially opened the spectacular Land of Lights festival, which has returned to the city for the fourth year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr James Lancaster, officially opened the spectacular Land of Lights festival, which has returned to the city for the fourth year running.

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for the highly anticipated festival, taking place at Gulliver’s Resort and featuring a brand-new theme and all new lanterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Lancaster cut the ribbon on this year’s extravaganza at a special launch event declaring Land of Lights officially open to the public from now and on selected dates until the end of February 2026.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr James Lancaster, officially opened the spectacular Land of Lights festival at Gulliver's Land Resort

Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring all new lanterns covering multiple dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there is music and street food with thousands of visitors expected once again.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “What an incredible weekend we have had! Firstly, thank you to the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr James Lancaster for attending and officially opening this wonderful event for another year.

“Hundreds of guests also paid us a visit which has got Land of Lights 2025 off to a fantastic start and we can’t wait for more to come and see what we have on offer over the coming weeks and month. The festival is a wonderful boost to the local economy over the winter period and provides guests with an enjoyable, family friendly activity that is suitable for all. It is now open on selected dates until the end of February so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Find out more about Land of Lights at: landoflights.co.uk