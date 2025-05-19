Land of Lights set to return to Milton Keynes this winter

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts has announced the return of its popular Land of Lights festival in Milton Keynes this winter.

The highly anticipated event, which features new lanterns and displays, will open its gates at Gulliver’s resort in the city on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.

More details, including when tickets go on sale, will be revealed in due course with customers advised to sign up to the mailing list on www.landoflights.co.uk to be the first to hear the latest news.

Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring new lanterns covering 12 dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music, entertainment and street food with thousands of visitors expected once again.

Darren Hoy, festival manager, said: "For the fourth year running, we are so excited and proud to be bringing the Land of Lights festival back to Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes. We get such good feedback from our customers year after year who come to enjoy the lights and sparkle and we know they won’t be disappointed with what we have in store this time!

“The one-mile trail will showcase a huge array of amazing lanterns and displays, creating a wonderous, wild, and magical atmosphere suitable for all ages.

“Please keep an eye on our dedicated website for all the latest news and ticket sale announcements and don't miss this opportunity to experience a spectacular display of light and artistry here at Gulliver's this autumn and winter.”

The Land of Lights festival will also take place at two other Gulliver’s resorts in 2025 – Gulliver’s World in Warrington and, for the first time, at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.