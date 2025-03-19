Lane7 unveils its biggest venue yet in Milton Keynes

Get ready, Milton Keynes – the UK’s boldest boutique bowling and entertainment brand, Lane7, is bringing its most ambitious venue yet to the city.

Opening on 21st March, Lane7’s latest location is set to redefine nights out with an unrivalled mix of gaming, immersive experiences, and top-tier food and drink offerings.

Boasting the highest number of gaming options ever packed into a single Lane7 site, this venue promises an electric atmosphere, high-energy competition, and non-stop fun.

From a whopping 14 state-of-the-art bowling lanes – including some that celebrate a strike with a full-on smoke machine – to a roller skating rink, golf simulators, and even bumper cars, this venue is unlike anything the city has seen before.

Man bowling with lanes in view at Lane 7

If that wasn’t enough, Lane7’s latest location will also offer karaoke, darts, shuffleboard, pool tables, arcades, beer pong and ping pong meaning there’s something to keep everyone entertained.

Lane7’s brand-new Milton Keynes location will hot play host to Playground; a never-before-seen augmented gaming concept ready to take immersive, interactive play to the next level.

Looking for a more exclusive experience? Lane7 Milton Keynes will also feature The Red Room – a premium private space complete with its own bowling lanes, ping pong, darts, and beer pong – perfect for private parties and VIP gatherings.

Of course, a venue this big needs a food and drink menu to match. Guests can fuel their gaming sessions with Lane7’s hand-stretched sourdough pizzas, loaded hot dogs, and cheesy Lane7 nachos.

Pool tables

The drinks menu is just as impressive, with classic cocktails like the Pornstar Martini, frozen margaritas, and an extensive beer and cider selection, including Beavertown Neck Oil and Guinness on draught.

Gavin Hughes, Managing Director of Lane7, said: “This is the biggest, boldest, and most exciting Lane7 we’ve ever created. We’re all about pushing the boundaries of what a night out should be, and Milton Keynes is getting an entertainment playground like no other. Whether you’re coming for the bowling, the bumper cars, or just a killer cocktail, we guarantee there’s nothing else like it.”

Lane7 Milton Keynes, 38, Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, Milton Keynes MK9 3GA

Lane7 Milton Keynes will be open 7 days a week from 21st March:

Lane 7 roller rink

Sunday - Thursday, 11am - 12am

Friday - Saturday, 11am - 1:30am

Under-18s are welcome until 7pm each night.

Book now and be among the first to experience Lane7 Milton Keynes. Visit www.lane7.com or follow us on Instagram @Lane7 and TikTok @Lane7