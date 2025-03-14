Last chance for early bird entry to Willen Hospice’s Midnight Moo

Around 1,000 local people got moo-ving at last year's Midnight Moo!

March marks the final month to get £10 off the entry price for Milton Keynes’ biggest night-time fundraiser, the Willen Hospice Midnight Moo, sponsored by Specsavers MK.

The Midnight Moo is well known for its party at-moos-phere. Crowds gather in their best ‘cow-fits’ ready for a 5- or 10-mile sponsored walk across Milton Keynes, fundraising for Willen Hospice. This year’s event will be hosted at Middleton Hall in centre:mk and takes place on Friday 20 June. Midnight Moo-ers are welcome to arrive at 8.30pm, ready to walk at 10pm.

Over 300 people have already made the most of the early bird offer, and will be joining the herd this summer.

Nikki Poole, the Hospice’s Community Fundraising & Events Manager, said, “The Midnight Moo is one of those events that everyone in Milton Keynes should do at least once in their lifetime, if they are able to. There’s always a fantastic feeling on the night; everyone’s having fun and, of course, it’s all for a great cause that is so close to many people’s hearts.”

Only 13.8% of Willen Hospice’s running costs are met by ongoing funding from the NHS, which means the charity relies on the Milton Keynes community to help raise an enormous £8.7 million each year.

The early bird offer runs until 31 March, with entry including a Midnight Moo t-shirt costing £15, and entry without a t-shirt just £10.

There are also plenty of volunteering opportunities on the night for those who want to support the event without walking the route. Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo to find out more.