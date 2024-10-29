Last few tickets available for super scary Halloween nights at The Patch MK
The Patch MK has had a bumper season at their pumpkin patch just outside Milton Keynes and has seen most weekend days sold out this month. However, they do still have some half-term tickets left this week for both the days and nights at The Patch.
Pumpkin nights at The Patch MK have been really popular this month with a fully licensed bar, live music every night, axe throwing, LED & fire performers, marshmallow toasting, monster truck paintball and festoon lighting. There is still time to get involved tonight and tomorrow.
Joe and Ros Gurney who run The Patch MK say “Bring your torch to search for your perfect pumpkins, grab a drink from the bar and retire to the fire to toast a marshmallow. What could be more autumnal than that?! You’ll be captivated by the LED & Fire shows performed to music nightly by our resident witches. There’s also lots of food and hot drinks for you to enjoy as well as the bar serving alcohol.”
The Patch MK has over 500,000 pumpkins to pick during the month of October and there are still lots of pumpkins available. It is one the most diverse selections of any PYO pumpkins in the UK with over 80 varieties and is the largest pumpkin patch in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire & Oxfordshire!
Daytime activities are fun for all ages. There is a lot of interactive entertainment including stilt walking, hula hoop workshops and bubble magic from the resident witches, Theodora Trinket and Belladona Bubbles as well as face-painting from the incredible team at Vizard! There are also family favourites like the Bale Maze, Corn Hole, Frankenstein’s Operation Table, Zombie Knock-Down, Slide Trailer and Barrel Train.
The Patch MK will be open daily this week with the last day being Thursday 31st November. Book last minute tickets here: https://thepatchmk.co.uk/book/