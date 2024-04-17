Last tickets remaining on Steam Dreams Rail Co day trip from Milton Keynes to Chester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incredible journey departs London Euston at 08.20 a.m. picking up passengers in Milton Keynes Central at 09.30 a.m. and then Northampton at 09.50 a.m.

With the highest level of comfort and sumptuous surroundings, visitors can sit back and relax as they are whisked in style to the historic city of Chester where modern life is inextricably linked with its past.

The journey begins at London’s Euston station, where the iconic steam locomotive takes an express route along the West Coast Main Line, through the suburbs and out into Warwickshire and Staffordshire. The route passes through beautiful countryside as the railway traverses more rural parts before arriving in the lovely city of Chester. After a wonderful four hours exploring Chester, the group will be welcomed back on board for the homeward journey, rostered to be hauled by diesel locomotive D213 Andania. The train arrives back into Northampton at 19.50 p.m., Milton Keynes Central at 20.10 p.m. and London Euston at 21.15 p.m.

Pullman dining

Passengers can travel in one of three classes: Pullman Dining, a sumptuous culinary experience in opulent surroundings featuring menus crafted from the finest, locally sourced seasonal produce, served in lovingly restored vintage carriages with plush, spacious armchair seating; First Class, offering a sanctuary for those seeking a refined and leisurely journey without dining-on-board or Premium Standard, where comfort and the destination are equally magical. Both non-dining classes of travel allow passengers to bring their own picnic and wine or choose from a selection of beverages and light refreshments available to purchase on-board.

Prices: Premium Standard (non-dining) from £165 per person, First Class (non-dining) from £195 per person, and Pullman Dining from £395 per person.