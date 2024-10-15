Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are excited to announce our very first LAVISH Theatrics. An intimate setting for you to enjoy the best belters from the musicals, past and present. A chance for all of your friends and family to meet up and dance to tunes that you've heard on stage and screen.

NJB Promotions are the creator of LAVISH Theatrics which is born out of a love of musicals from stage and screen.

We know that there are a lot of people that live and die musicals. We also know that there are a lot of events with musicals as their theme.

So, what makes LAVISH Theatrics that bit more special?

Nicky Bunting - Founder of NJB Promotions

When you arrive, we will be expecting you. You will be personally greeted before being escorted to your table (for groups of six or more).

All of our tables, reserved or not, are set within their own space. This gives you room to enjoy your time with us, making your experience a pleasant and comfortable affair. We only sell 100 tickets to facilitate this.

We serve our drinks in glasses. This sounds a given, but a lot of events now serve drinks in plastic beakers. We want you to enjoy your drinks and they do taste better in glass methinks.

We welcome children (and they're free). All under 13s are welcome to join us, with their responsible adult, free of charge. If any of your stage school children know some routines, we'd love to see them on the dance floor.

LAVISH Theatrics - 27 October 2024,, 2pm

We have a great DJ. Our DJ has regular slots at G-A-Y and Heaven, so you get an established London DJ for £7. To have this, on your doorstep, is incredible.

We just want to have fun. LAVISH really is about having fun in a party space.

A bit about NJB Promotions. We are a social, venture rather than a commercial concept and we have been operating for 12 months. During that time, we have put on four LAVISH Club nights and this is our first LAVISH Theatrics. Depending on the success of this one, we hope to do more Theatrics during 2025. It is operated by me, Nicky Bunting.

My background is 20 years of experience as a PA at Director level followed by over 15 years as a self-employed micro-business advisor and bookkeeper. These skills, combined with an urge to go out in Northampton town to a special and affordable event, should give my guests the confidence to trust in us and support the ethos of LAVISH.

That's enough of that...how do I get tickets?

To make it easy to bring your children along, we are letting all under 13s in free with a responsible adult. With tickets as little as £7, coupled with a town centre location just a short walk from all major bus routes, there's no excuse to miss out on this unique experience.

We've already taken table reservations so please do book if you're coming with a group of six or more. Booking is really easy so please pop over to Eventbrite and search LAVISH Theatrics, to secure your space, or contact Nicky on 07531286241 / [email protected].

This is a private event in the cosy, well respected, Charles Bradlaugh Pub, NN1 3AU and is hosted by NJB Promotions.