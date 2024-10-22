LAVISH Theatrics - this Sunday, 27 October, 2pm, families welcome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We are shouting out loud that families are very welcome to join NJB Promotions at Lavish Theatrics this Sunday, for the start of the Halloween half term. We're hoping to see lots of little Elphabar's join us for this unique occasion - full on music, from stage and screen, all afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn't your normal musical themed event. This is an event that has been designed to appeal to families, groups, children and adults that love the sing-a-long songs from Disney, the West End, films and stage.

I am Nicky Bunting, the founder of NJB Promotions and I have always wanted to go to an event where I can dance to musical tunes all afternoon. Not being able to find anything, locally, I created my own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reception has been phenomenal. There are a lot of people, across all ages, that love a good musical and the feel good factor that the music inspires. The thrill of watching the shows and the buzz that it creates, is being mirrored at LAVISH Theatrics.

Nicky Bunting - Founder of NJB Promotions

From the minute you enter the room (where it happens), you will be made to feel very welcome. We want everyone to be centre stage for a few hours by experiencing the special touches that LAVISH provides.

We have lots of information online and a quick Google of lavish northampton will provide you with all of the content you need to find out more. You'll also be able to listen to some tracks, which our DJ, Mark Neal, (aka Mark Jason from G-A-Y and Heaven) will be playing, to take you on a musical journey.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and searching Lavish Northampton or by calling 07531 286241 or by emailing, [email protected]. Under 13s go free with an adult so when booking your tickets, please only buy tickets for 13+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The capacity for this event is 100 so we would recommend buying in advance as we won’t know until the day, how many tickets will be available on the door.

LAVISH Theatrics - 27 October 2024

To make it easy for you, here’s the summary:

Date: Sunday 27 October 2024, 2-6pm

Venue: The Charles Bradlaugh, NN1 3AU

Tickets: £7 for 13 years and above, under 13s go free. Buy here

Finally, we can’t wait to meet you but if you have any queries, please get in touch: 07531 286241 or [email protected]