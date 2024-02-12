Leading choir performs at Woburn Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday 2 March sees the St Albans Cathedral Choir performing at St Mary’s Parish Church in Woburn.

In recent years, the Choir has toured Europe, performed at the Royal Albert Hall, and has given live radio and television broadcasts, as well as recording several CDs.

The concert, which will feature a programme of sacred and secular music, is at 7pm on Saturday, 2 March at St Mary’s Church, Park Street, Woburn.

St Mary’s was built in the 1860s by the Duke of Bedford, and features beautiful stained glass, intricate gilded wood carvings, and a traditional organ.