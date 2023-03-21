Lego heaven coming to Milton Keynes this week as hugely popular Brick Festival returns

Lego heaven is coming to Milton Keynes this week as the hugely popular Brick Festival returns.

Brick Festival Events is returning to Milton Keynes at it’s new home, Planet Ice, with an event dedicated to all things Lego this Sunday (26/03).

“Lego building is far more than simply a boxed set… we want to set the bricks free and encourage fans of all ages to build truly incredible creations!” a Brick Festival spokesman told the MK Citizen.

Lego fans rejoice, Brick Festival returns to MK!

"The fantastic displays at Milton Keynes Brick Festival will inspire you, and we make sure that all visitors have access to the bricks that can make those ideas become reality.”

For young builders there will be a host of competitions, speed building challenges and other activities, plus several large brick pits where they can let their imaginations run wild.

And for the big kids there will be unique large scale displays created by master builders from around the country, with a chance to chat to fellow builders about their latest projects.

There will be a selection of traders selling everything from single bricks to retired sets, custom displays, mini figures and more. Whether you’re trying to fill in gaps in vintage collection, looking for a pre-loved bargain or just want to keep kids happy, you’re sure to find something.

The Milton Keynes Brick Festival at Planet Ice MK promises to be a great day out for Lego builders of all ages and abilities, from the die-hard collectors to the casual fans.

Tickets are available to book now. Adults from £6 and children from £4, find out more online.

