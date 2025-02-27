Lichfield storyteller Janet Crouch headlines at Tales Tattled & Told

Lichfield storyteller Janet Crouch brings tales of escapades along the mighty Amazon River to the storytelling variety show Tales Tattled & Told in Bletchley.

Welcome to another night of wild and wonderful words!

Headlined by the amazing Lichfield storyteller Janet Crouch! She says, ‘Take a dip into the Amazon. I'll whet your appetite for escapades and curiosity with some astonishing stories from the meanderings of this awesome waterway.’

Pete Boyce hosts another joyous evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults at the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, MK3 6BJ.

With more stories by Lynette Hill, Stephen Hobbs, Stella Girvin, and Marion Leeper.

Janet has been telling stories from the 1970's, promoting story for adults in a variety of organisations such as luncheon clubs, dementia groups, the U3A, the WI, and folk clubs.

She was privileged to tell stories at the First International Storytelling Festival in Marrakech with tellers from the UK, Morocco, Canada, USA, Finland, Ireland, and Colombia too.

This event is intended for ages 16 and older.

Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start. Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door.

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Rectory Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.

We regret that the 500-year-old building is not yet accessible for wheelchairs.