Live music line-up announced for Willen Lake’s Flavour Fest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This weekend, Flavour Fest at Willen Lake is set unleash a celebration of incredible street food flavours for visitors to enjoy, plus free entertainment an exciting line up of music now revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday, 26 October: Headlining the Saturday line-up is Ellie Antonini, a local favourite known for her high-energy performances and audience interaction. Ellie will perform two sets of popular upbeat covers spanning 3 decades of hits to bring a lively atmosphere for festivalgoers.

Sunday, 27 October: On Sunday, the spotlight will be on the Fabulous Miss Jones Duo, who bring their unique style to well-known jazz classics. Led by the talented Sarah Jones, who has built a strong local following, the duo will captivate audiences with smooth and timeless tunes.

Supporting both headline acts across the weekend are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fabulolus Miss Jones Duo

Del Black, performing a mix of country and big band classics.

Mehtab Culling, a local singer-songwriter who has released music promoting mental health awareness.

In addition to the live performances, festivalgoers can also enjoy DJ sets to keep the energy flowing throughout the weekend.

Event Details: Flavour Fest will take place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October, from 11am to 5pm at Willen Lake. This exciting two-day event will feature a wide array of street food vendors, including The Rub, an award-winning vendor offering mouth-watering meat feasts like the Desperate Dan and the Rib Tickler; Lime Face a fusion of Bao Buns and Malaysian street food, La Pitta offering Greek Gyros and Halloumi fries, and Urban Spice Box famous for their Punjabi street food, Bandit Street Food, award-winning Americana-style BBQ food plus food & drinks will also be available from the Willen Lake Café that offers freshly ground coffee and stone-baked pizzas. There will be lots of seating indoors and outdoors too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be face painting and a Halloween trail for children to enjoy. Entry is free, and no booking is required. Parking charges apply.

For more details, visit: www.willenlake.org.uk/flavourfest