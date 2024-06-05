Live theatre and music is back at Buckinghamshire’s quirkiest outdoor venue this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Quirky outdoor venue, The Arches Theatre near Olney, Milton Keynes returns for its seventh year with another jam-packed summer season of live theatre and music on 25th July 2024.

The unique open-air venue in the small village of Clifton Reynes takes its name from the four beautiful disused railway arches used to stage exciting live theatre and music over the summer months.

Following six successful years of sell-out performances, this year The Arches Theatre will host thirteen productions from local and professional theatre groups and musicians over five-weeks between 25 July and 31st August.

As always there will be something for everyone - from family performances, comedy and gothic horror to live music, an original Shakespeare sequel and much more.

Audiences must bring a chair and are invited to pack up a picnic and immerse themselves in captivating live performances, including the heart-warming comedy ‘Educating Rita’ with Underneath The Arches Theatre Company, family favourite ‘The Railway Children’ and uproarious adventure with Jeeves and Wooster in ‘Stiff Upper Lip, Jeeves’ with Tethered Wits, ‘Comedy on the Air’ with local theatre company Etcetera; and swashbuckling fun in ‘Treasure Island’ plus the wonderfully witty Wilde play ‘An Ideal Husband’ with returning favourites DOT Productions.

Theatregoers can enjoy a mad cap comical play ‘Puck’s comedy dream - a Shakespeare romp’ with actor Tony Howe, an original one-man show with Jonathan Goodwin in ‘Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of the Four’ and the wholesome, heavenly show ‘Nunsense’ with Vestry Productions.

British Touring Shakespeare is back with an exciting original Shakespeare sequel ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ and gothic horror ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’.

ABBA Sensation returns to The Arches for the third year to entertain audiences with live music on Friday 2nd August and Supersonic Queen – the UK’s premier Queen tribute bands - debut on our outdoor stage on Saturday 3rd August.

Owner and Artistic Director, David Pibworth, says: “We’re now in our seventh year and excited to bring another summer of fantastic live theatre to our outdoor venue.

“Our aim is to create a unique outdoor theatre experience that you won’t get elsewhere within Buckinghamshire, where there is something for everyone and ticket prices are kept low.“We’re proud to support local and professional theatre troupes and musicians, and entertain audiences across the county. So, if you haven’t already, book tickets and come and unpack your picnic, pop open your Prosecco, and prepare to be wowed!”