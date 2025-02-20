Local author Lizzie Damilola Blackburn returns to Waterstones MK on 25 February

Lizzie Damilola Blackburn at MK Lit Fest

Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s debut novel, Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? was an uplifting and hilarious story, Now she joins us to talk to Lit Fest Programme Director, Flora Rees, about her much-anticipated new book, The Re-Write, an equally witty, fresh and modern novel about love and destiny.

One story. Two exes. Can they change their ending? Who could resist a premise like this?

Temi and Wale meet in London. They flirt, date, meet each other's friends.

Then they break up. And Wale goes on a reality dating show.

Instead of giving in to heartbreak, Temi throws herself into her dream: writing. She's within touching distance of a book deal that would solve all her problems. But publishers keep passing on her novel and bills still have to be paid. So, when the opportunity to ghost-write a celebrity memoir arises, Temi accepts.

And, of course, the celebrity turns out to be Wale...

Will Temi and Wale repeat the patterns of their past? Or can they write a whole new story?

​After Lizzie has enlightened and entertained us all on the night, she will be staying to sign and dedicate copies of her books, and all ticket holders will receive a complimentary beverage. This promises to be a lively and fun evening, so do come along and join us. We look forward to seeing you there!

​​​About Lizzie Damilola BlackburnLizzie Damilola Blackburn is a British-Nigerian charity worker-turned-author who grew up in south London and now lives with her husband and young son in Milton Keynes. Her debut novel, Yinka, Where is Your Huzband?, was selected by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai as a Literati book club pick. She was also a runner-up for a Diverse Book Award (UK) in 2023. The Re-Write is her second novel.

About MK Lit FestTo book tickets for any of the Festival’s events for 2025– including 18 events at the Spring Festival in April, and the year-round Online Programme events and upcoming Bookshop Series of author talks and interviews – visit the Festival website ( www.mklitfest.org), where you can also sign up for the Festival's email newsletter.. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram.

MK Lit Fest: there’s a title for everyone, and they’re all page-turners!

Tickets available now from www.mklitfest.org and www.waterstones.com/events