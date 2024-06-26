Local brass talent joins national youth band for an evening of music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble are touring Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes for the week of 8th –12th July, delivering music education concerts in local primary schools. During that same week on Wednesday 10th July, the ensemble will also be performing a joint concert with young people from local community bands under the baton of Dr Robert Childs at The Stables Theatre in Wavendon, Milton Keynes, with children under 18 able to go to the concert for FREE.

Brass Inspiration

During their weeklong stay in the area, the Ambassador Ensemble are expecting to play for over 3,000 school children across ten primary schools. The hope is that the concerts will inspire the primary school children to go on and learn to play an instrument themselves and eventually go on to play in a band.

Of the tour, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Ambassador Ensemble to Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes for an exciting week of music making. With a schools’ tour and a joint concert with young players from community bands, we hope to inspire the next generation. Introducing children to the magic of brass music can ignite their passion for learning an instrument, nurturing creativity, discipline, and a lifelong love for music."

National Youth Brass Band Ambassador Ensemble

Local Brass Talent

The concert on 10th July will include children from two youth bands, Bedford Town Band Brass Academy and Amersham Youth Band, as well as a group of advanced young brass musicians drawn from throughout Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes. All of the children taking part in this event will attend a music workshop with Dr Robert Childs, the NYBBGB’s Director of Artistic Planning, and world renowned brass band conductor and euphonium player.

The schools tour and concert are in partnership with Friends of Bedfordshire Youth Music (FBYM), a local children’s music charity. The Friends support the work of the Bedfordshire Music Trust and the local music education hubs, by promoting and sustaining musical performance by the young people of Bedfordshire and the surrounding counties. The NYBBGB Ambassador Band tour is a significant part of their programme this year, of which Diann Chatfield, Chair of FBYM said: “We are delighted to be working with The NYBBGB, and further to be able to bring this once-in-lifetime opportunity to local children “

The evening is kindly sponsored by ACE, FBYM, the Gale Family Charity Trust and Nkiru Arts.