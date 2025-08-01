Local medieval gem celebrates St Mary's Day

Herb garden and chapel, Bradwell Abbey

The City Discovery Centre at Bradwell Abbey in Milton Keynes is celebrating St Mary’s Day for the first time with a free, family-friendly day of fun. Visit the site to explore unique medieval wall paintings, get creative with children’s crafts and discover this hidden gem in the heart of a new city.

The 14th century pilgrimage chapel at Bradwell Abbey is named St Mary’s Chapel as it was dedicated to a statue of the saint said to have healing powers. Inside, the walls are decorated with paintings from the medieval times, many depicting scenes from the life of St Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The 15th August is St Mary’s Day, so the City Discovery Centre will be opening up the chapel for visitors to explore. There will also be children’s craft activities, a display of historic images of Bradwell from Buckinghamshire Archives and an exhibition on Mary in different religions. There will also be an opportunity to see the Abrahamic Women Milton Keynes' beautiful Pathways artwork celebrating artful collaboration and enduring friendship.

Visitors can drop in any time between 11am and 2pm on the 15th August to get involved. Bradwell Abbey makes a wonderful place for a picnic, or a base for a longer walk north towards the Concrete Cows and Roman villa, or south towards Lodge Lake.