Local Retirees Compete In Egg-Cellent Easter Bonnet Competition In Olney

Hosted by McCarthy Stone at its Retirement Living Plus development, Penny House on Teedon Lane, the Easter egg-stravaganza brought together grandparents, parents and little ones from the local area to celebrate the first signs of spring.

With a grand Easter egg prize up for grabs, visitors soon got stuck into creating their masterpieces with all the usual Easter trimmings, from fluffy chicks to colourful ribbons, while the youngsters flexed their creativity with some colouring.

Guests were also treated to glasses of fizz and a homemade hot cross bun, as they mingled with homeowners before being invited on a tour of the stylish accommodation and superb communal spaces.

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Fostering links with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone – and what better time to do that than at Easter?

"It was a pleasure to welcome families to our beautiful development here in Olney and celebrate the Easter festivities during a time that is so often associated with new beginnings.

"Many retirees may be considering their own new beginnings, so it was a delight to offer a glimpse into the vibrant lifestyle at Penny House.”

Created for the over 70s with independence and community at its heart, Penny House offers a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments featuring high-spec fittings and generous living spaces throughout.

A strong sense of camaraderie pervades the communal spaces, including the elegant lounge, wellness suite, on-site bistro, and well-maintained gardens.

For peace of mind, 24/7 emergency call points and door camera entry are fitted as standard in every property, while an Estates Team is on-site around the clock to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and provide support through bespoke personal care packages to suit individual needs.

A range of purchasing options are available at Penny House to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom retirement apartments available from £147,500 and two-bedroom apartments available from £195,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living Plus at Penny House, please call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/penny-house.