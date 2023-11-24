Locals line up to meet gardener, Charlie Dimmock at grand opening of Olney retirement development

Fans of the BBC’s Garden Rescue are in for a treat this month following the announcement that Charlie Dimmock, a regular fixture on daytime TV schedules, will be joining local retirees in Olney to celebrate the Grand Opening of a new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development on Teedon Lane.

Taking place at Penny House on Thursday 30th November between 1pm and 4pm, the popular gardening guru is set to give an exclusive demonstration on creating the perfect Christmas display bowl, before performing a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the development ‘officially open’.

Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know the real Charlie in a candid Q&A session in the stylish communal lounge, where they can enjoy a glass of fizz and delicious light bites from the on-site bistro, followed by live entertainment.

Throughout the day, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to offer a guided tour of the community, allowing prospective homeowners to discover the development’s wealth of facilities and services designed around making life easier.

McCarthy Stone's Penny House development in Olney

Those wanting to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 153 3435.

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Charlie Dimmock to officially open our fabulous new development in Olney. We expect that she’ll be a real draw for those living locally and wishing to find out more about the retirement lifestyle on offer here.

“Our low maintenance, energy-efficient apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours. As a result, Penny House is fast becominga thriving community of retirees and everyone is very excited about the Grand Opening and the chance to show this off.”

Set in rolling countryside, Penny House comprises of 48 one and two-bedroom, high-specification apartments – some with private balconies - designed to enable the over 70s to enjoy maximum independence during retirement. The community provides a safe and friendly living environment with an Estates Manager overseeing the day-to-day running of the development, 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

A chef run bistro serves freshly prepared meals daily, while the communal lounge and attractive landscaped gardens are the perfect setting to enjoy the company of friends and new neighbours alike. For those who may require a little additional support, an experienced team is on-hand 24 hours, 365 days a year to provide tailored support packages to suit individual needs.

A range of purchasing options are available at Penny House to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 75% of the property value of an apartment at the development, with one-bedroom apartments available from £221,250, and two-bedroom homes from £292,500*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living Plus at Penny House, please call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/penny-house.