Longevity & You Conference: The science and solutions to slow ageing

Milton Keynes residents invited to discover the secrets of healthy ageing at the prestigious "Longevity and You Conference" in Bedford

Milton Keynes residents are being offered a unique opportunity to gain exclusive insights into the science of healthy ageing at the upcoming Longevity and You Conference—a major health event hosted at Kings House Conference Centre in Bedford on May 31, 2025. This one-day conference, also available via livestream, brings together the UK's most distinguished health experts to share cutting-edge strategies for extending healthspan, enhancing cognitive function, and improving overall well-being.

The conference is set to feature seven leading experts in the fields of nutrition, exercise, sleep, brain health, and longevity medicine, who will deliver keynote sessions packed with actionable insights and the latest scientific breakthroughs. The impressive lineup includes:

Dr. Peter Scriven – Co-Founder of Longevity and Head of Screening at Proteotype Diagnostics, who will explore The Science of Ageing.

Clemence Cleave

A Groundbreaking Event for the Region

Organizers describe the event as a major achievement for the region, elevating Bedford—and its surrounding areas like Milton Keynes—to a national stage for wellness and health education.

"We are thrilled to bring such high-caliber experts to Bedford. This is not just about learning—it's about inspiring a community to live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives," says Roger Worrell, Event Organizer.

Live Streaming for Greater Accessibility

Dr Lindsay Browning

Understanding the importance of accessibility, the event will also be available via live stream, ensuring that those who cannot attend in person can still benefit from the expertise shared during the event.

Registration Information

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Spaces are limited, and the event is expected to sell out.

Speaker line up

Why Milton Keynes Residents Should Attend

Milton Keynes is known for its forward-thinking approach to community health and well-being. Attending the Longevity and You Conference provides a unique opportunity to:

Discover breakthrough research on healthy ageing.

on healthy ageing. Learn from renowned experts without the need to travel far.

without the need to travel far. Access practical, science-backed strategies for optimizing healthspan.

for optimizing healthspan. Participate in live Q&A sessions and networking opportunities.