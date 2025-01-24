Love is in the air at Midsummer Place: Midsummer Market confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midsummer Place is excited to announce the return of its much-loved Midsummer Markets, kicking off 2025 with a special Valentine’s edition on Saturday 1 February 2025.

Following a hugely successful first year, the markets have quickly become a popular feature on the first Saturday of each month, offering independent businesses a platform to shine and shoppers a chance to discover something truly unique.

This Valentine’s Midsummer Market promises to deliver a unique shopping experience, with stalls filled with heartfelt and bespoke gifts perfect for celebrating love in all its forms.

Find out who is exhibiting here: www.midsummerplace.co.uk/events/midsummer-markets

Valentine's Midsummer Market

Previous markets have featured an incredible variety of handcrafted and artisanal items, including:

Luxury candles with custom scents to create a romantic ambiance, handcrafted jewellery featuring unique designs and personalised engraving options, locally made chocolates and sweets, perfect for indulgent treats, artwork and prints, from romantic landscapes to modern designs, ideal for meaningful home décor, custom gift hampers, packed with everything from skincare to gourmet snacks and must more.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed his enthusiasm for the market's return:

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the community’s support for our Midsummer Markets, which have quickly become a popular event for both shoppers and local entrepreneurs. Starting the year early with this Valentine’s special is our way of celebrating the demand for unique shopping experiences and supporting independent businesses."

The Valentine’s Midsummer Market will take place in the heart of Midsummer Place, with a variety of stalls offering something special for everyone. Whether it’s a bespoke gift for your partner, a thoughtful gesture for a friend, or a little indulgence for yourself, the market is the perfect place to find that perfect token of love.