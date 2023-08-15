News you can trust since 1981
"LoveFreedomUkraine" art exhibition

The British Ukrainian Art Exhibition displays more than a hundred contemporary and traditional art works by distinguished Ukrainian and British artists, talented Ukrainian children, inspired by Ukraine's resilience at this challenging time of war.
By Viktoriya ShtankoContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read

LoveFreedomUkraine is organised by charities: Ukraine Appeal and The Chernobyl Relief Foundation in the UK.

It is curated to mark the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day and is supported by Milton Keynes City Council, MK libraries, and Embassy of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The exhibition is held within the framework of the national annual Heritage Open Days.

Love Freedom UkraineLove Freedom Ukraine
It is open to all and free to attend.

The event takes place from 5 September – 20 September 2023, at Milton Keynes Central Library, 555 Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 3HL, opening hours: 9am-6pm Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm Thursday, 9am-5pm Saturday and closed Sunday.

For more information visit:

https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/love-freedom-ukraine-art-exhibition

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ukraineappeal/?ref=share_group_link&exp=7ffb

https://ukraineappeal.org.uk/

https://www.chernobylrelief.com/

https://www.facebook.com/chernobylrelief

Related topics:Milton Keynes