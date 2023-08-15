LoveFreedomUkraine is organised by charities: Ukraine Appeal and The Chernobyl Relief Foundation in the UK.

It is curated to mark the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day and is supported by Milton Keynes City Council, MK libraries, and Embassy of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The exhibition is held within the framework of the national annual Heritage Open Days.

Love Freedom Ukraine

It is open to all and free to attend.

The event takes place from 5 September – 20 September 2023, at Milton Keynes Central Library, 555 Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes, MK9 3HL, opening hours: 9am-6pm Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm Thursday, 9am-5pm Saturday and closed Sunday.