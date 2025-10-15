Lunchtime recital - John MacDomnic (trumpets) and Adrian Boynton (piano, organ)

John MacDomnic

On Saturday 25 October 2025 at 11:30 am, leading UK trumpeter John Macdomnic returns to the City Centre Church to partner Adrian Boynton in a programme of audio delight.

Marcello: Concerto in C minor

Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D minor

Arutiunian: Trumpet Concerto

Ropartz: Andante and Allegro

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess Suite

Arban: Fantasie Brillante

Leading UK trumpeter John Macdomnic returns to the City Centre Church to partner Adrian Boynton in the outstanding Concerto by Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian a brilliant new arrangement of Bach's Toccata and Fugue and a glorious celebration of Gershwin. John has played with the top UK orchestras and opera companies and is a regular soloist at St Paul's Cathedral.

Come early to enjoy Morning Tea/Coffee stay on afterwards for a tasty lunch (or both!!)

Concert 11.30. Admission £12 (under 18 years £2)