Lymphoma Action to host Regional Lymphoma Day in Milton Keynes
Readers might be interested in this opportunity to hear from lymphoma experts and meet others with similar experiences of the condition.
Joining the event will be Professor Graham Collins, Consultant Haematologist, who will give an overview of new and future treatments for lymphoma, and Chrissie Kirby, a Haematology Clinical Nurse Specialist who will talk about ways to manage lymphoma symptoms, and the importance of a healthy diet and exercise when living with lymphoma.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Lymphoma Action Volunteers who will share their lived experiences of lymphoma, and to connect and share experiences with others. Anyone affected by the condition is welcome to attend, whether they have received a diagnosis themselves or are a family member, friend or carer of someone living with lymphoma.
Tickets cost £20 per person (including lunch and refreshments) and prior booking is essential. For further information, or to book your place, please visit: lymphoma-action.org.uk/events/regional-lymphoma-day-milton-keynes