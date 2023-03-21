'Magical' steam train journey from London will make pick-up in Milton Keynes next month

A 'magical' steam train journey from London to Chesterfield will make a pick-up in Milton Keynes next month.

The Steam Dreams Rail. Co, a provider of ‘unique and magical’ steam train excursions, has announced the day trip will take place on Wednesday, April 26.

It departs London Victoria at 8am and will make several pick-ups including in Bletchley before arriving back in Victoria at 10.30pm.

The Steam Dreams Rail Co. Daytrips

The company says the ‘spectacular’ steam hauled journey from London by 34046 Braunton, will travel north through stunning countryside found along the charming Marston Vale Line, before steaming past scenic waterways, nature reserves and woodland habitats in Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

Passengers can choose from multiple excursions along the journey too. They can alight at Chesterfield for Chatsworth House, a magnificent Grade 1 listed house renowned for the quality of its landscape and home to one of Europe’s most significant private art collections.

Other excursions include Crich Tram Village and the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, Derbyshire's longest heritage railway. All excursions include a coach transfer from a nearby station. Alternatively, passengers can continue to Barrow Hill Roundhouse to witness the steam locomotive being serviced.

Visitors can choose from three classes of travel: Pullman Style Dining, First Class and Premium Standard.

The Steam Dreams Rail Co. Daytrips

Those indulging in Pullman Style Dining will be tantalized by the aromas and heavenly flavours from the new elevated dining experience which presents a bespoke, seasonal menu meticulously designed by an executive chef and prepared on-board.

This trip includes a traditional breakfast on the outward leg, late morning coffee and pastries as well as canapés and a four-course meal on the return journey.

In First Class, guests are welcomed onboard with a glass of Bucks Fizz in authentic carriages with a warm ambiance, followed by a selection of sweet and savoury treats to be enjoyed while taking in spectacular views of the passing countryside, from cushioned armchair seats.

Those in Premium Standard will be seated in a restored period carriage with large picture windows, boasting astounding views. Complimentary tea and coffee will be available, with a choice of refreshments at hand to purchase from the buffet bar. Guests travelling are welcome to bring their own picnics on-board too.

The Steam Dreams Rail Co. Daytrips

For more information visit the website.

The Steam Dreams Rail Co. Daytrips