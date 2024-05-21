Maids Moreton care home invites local community to honour D-Day
On Thursday 6th June, from 2pm, Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, in Church Street, is holding its very own lamp lighting ceremony to remember the hundreds of thousands of brave people who took part in the largest naval, air and land operation in history.
To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.
At Maids Moreton Hall, the team has been hard at work organising a special 1940s-style commemorative street party with live entertainment from the popular D-Day Dollies.
Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Here at Maids Moreton Hall we’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with our neighbours, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the community for a special event marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome D-Day Dollies to get everyone’s toes tapping.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Maids Moreton Hall as we mark such a significant moment in history.”
To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary
