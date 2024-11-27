Major new festival Forever Now to launch at the National Bowl, Milton Keynes

AEG Presents announces the launch of a mammoth new one-day festival for passionate music lovers of all ages.

Forever Now will debut on 22 June 2025 at legendary venue The National Bowl, Milton Keynes. A true celebration of current alternative culture, the festival will be a unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature. This will be the UK sister event of the critically acclaimed US festival Cruel World, which is now in its fourth iteration, produced and promoted by Goldenvoice in Pasadena, California.

This summer’s musical tour-de-force, Forever Now will explore the cultural phenomenon of the darker underbelly of creativity, from new wave to post-punk, psychedelia and alt-rock. With a soon-to-be-announced line-up of many of the genres’ most pioneering artists, the festival will celebrate the lifestyle and attitude that started at the tail end of the 70’s - a time when NME, Sounds and Melody Maker helped define the music taste of a generation, and era-defining artists created a movement that remains significant in the cultural zeitgeist to this day.

Steve Homer, CEO, AEG Presents, said: "We are delighted to present a festival that reflects the rich heritage of artists in the alternative music field. The day will feature some amazing artists, unique sets, and collaborations not seen on a UK stage before. As the birthplace of alt counterculture, the UK is the perfect home for a festival to pay homage to alternative creative artistry.’’

The one-day multi-stage festival will not only feature two stages dedicated to music, but also a third stage, The Echo Chamber. Hosted by legendary music journalist John Robb, The Echo Chamber will delve into the artistry, movement and culture through in-depth discussions with renowned artists, going behind the scenes to reveal their stories.

John Robb said: “The world just got less cruel with this announcement of the Forever Now festival that brings the cream of the post-punk crop to Milton Keynes this summer, mixing the old, new, borrowed and blue in a line-up of classic and cutting edge. If you feel a nostalgia for an age yet to come whilst still seeking the classic and have a curiosity for the next wave, then this will be a day to get immersed in."

Pre-sale access starts from 5th December with a limited first release ticket available from £85, while general sale opens at 10am on Friday 6th December with tickets available from AXS and Ticketmaster and premium VIP packages available. Sign up for more information and pre-sale access at forevernowfestival.co.uk

Forever Now isn’t just an event; it’s a movement—an electrifying gathering for those who thrive on individuality and connection. From the fashionably dark to the fiercely unconventional, all are welcome to revel in a day of unforgettable music and community. Stay tuned for further announcements, as the full line-up is set to be revealed soon on Monday 2 December. This is a festival where nostalgia meets discovery, where new and devoted fans unite, and where forever truly begins now.