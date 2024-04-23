Max Cooper announced as new headliner for Buckinghamshire's Stowaway Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned electronic musicianMax Cooper will be bringing his stunning live show to Buckinghamshire’s Stowaway Festival in August as he steps in for Maribou State, who have taken the difficult decision to cancel all of their upcoming live shows due to an ongoing illness.

In one of only two UK festival performances this summer, Max Cooper joins fellow headliners Groove Armada (DJ Set), Greentea Peng & Leftfield (Live). Other performers/DJs over the weekend include Cinthie, Dillinja, DJ Flight, Laura Misch, LTJ Bukem, Optimo (Espacio) and Stowaway favourite Joe Goddard, who returns with a brand new album - ‘Harmonics’ out July 12th - and a full live band after closing Stowaway in 2023 with an incredible DJ set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stowaway offers an eclectic, uplifting musical mix across multiple stages, with the incredible late night offerings taking place at the atmospheric ‘Shake Off’ and ‘Go West’ stages in The Woods and the scenic ‘The Jetty’ stage overlooking the lake.

Mac Cooper at Sonar Festival 2023

Described by Mixmag as “one of the most striking live experiences out there,” Max Cooper merges electronic music and visual art with scientific enquiry through installations, live performance, immersive audio-visual experiences, a range of digital media and award-winning music videos.

He recently supplied the music for a powerful video narrated by Greta Thunberg and Pope Francis and played at COP26, urging world leaders to consider climate and environment in Covid recovery plans.

Last year, he became the first techno artist to play at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. Max’s new album ‘Unspoken Words’ is out now on his label Mesh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stowaway Festival was created with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world.

Stowaway Festival at night