Mayor and High Sheriff tackle women’s cycle safety in MK

Why is it that only one in four cyclists in MK is a woman, while three in four women want to cycle?

MK Mayor Marie Bradburn and High Sheriff Kurshida Mirza are bringing together business and council leaders together to tackle cycle safety among women in MK.

“As I cycle around our great city, I get lots of people saying hello,” said Mayor Bradburn, “but some of the stories I’ve heard of verbal abuse from male drivers is appalling.”

“There are several reasons why it’s been hard for me to cycle as much as I want,” said High Sheriff Mirza, “but one is just my confidence riding the bike itself, whether on redway or road.”

MK Mayor (in white) and High Sheriff (on green bike) lead campaign for women's cycle safety

On Monday 25th November, at an event hosted by Madison Cycles in Bradwell Abbey, leaders from across the city will hear experts outline why many women feel unsafe cycling in MK and agree actions to address the injustice.

Cllr Akash Nayee, acting Cabinet Member for Public Realm, will spell out why the Council wants to encourage more people to cycle, especially those groups who want to but face barriers, including young people and elderly people, as well as women.

Jane Whild of Voices of Women in MK, and formerly The Open University, will share the findings of her research showing that 80% of women non-cyclists want to cycle. National expert Mariam Draaijer, CEO of JoyRiders Britain, will point at best practice elsewhere to inspire MK city. Dr. Jonathan Flower, of University of West England, will introduce a new ‘Back to the Future’ research project with MK City Council to identify the most cost-effective initiatives to increase cycling in MK.

At the event, Mayor Bradburn will also launch a ‘Winter Wheelers’ competition among MK businesses, schools and other organisations, to increase their cycling in December and January despite the cold weather.

Women meet to share stories about barriers they face cycling in MK

Jim Parker, Executive Principal of Lord Grey Academy & Stantonbury School, will make a special presentation to Year 11 student and Youth Councillor Cody Jackson, commending his appointment to the new role of MK Bicycling Youth Mayor.

At the end, participants will be invited to join a group cycle ride to MK Gallery for ‘A Safe Place for Women’ event and other ‘White Ribbon’ presentations encouraging men to support the campaign for women’s safety.

MK residents are invited to join the event at Madisons Cycles on Monday 25th November, 3.30-4.45pm, by contacting Tom Bulman, Organiser of Cycling CitizensMK, at [email protected], tel 07962 838685.