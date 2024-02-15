Mead Open Farm welcomes dozens of new lambs with their annual Lambing is Back family-friendly event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors can expect to witness the magic of new life as adorable lambs take their first wobbly steps, whilst some lucky guests may also witness a lamb being born in front of their very eyes.

Matt Heast, owner of Mead Open Farm, said: “Welcoming new baby animals to the farm each season is always an exciting time for us and our visitors. Every year our Lambing is Back event is a family favourite during half term and 2024 is no exception with 40 ewes expecting over 100 lambs, with some even expecting triplets. It’s a great way for people of all ages to experience the wonder of new life in a very hands-on way.”

Children visiting Bedfordshire’s leading farm park can also expect plenty of fun with giant indoor and outdoor adventure playgrounds, animal encounters (including Mead Open Farm’s latest activity ‘Teatime with the Pigs’), and a number of leisure facilities including jumping pillows, go-karts, crazy golf, and a digger village. Plus for the February half term, their giant rock climbing wall and Sky Trail will be open, where visitors of all ages complete an aerial-based obstacle course.

Pre-booking tickets to Lambing is Back at Mead Open Farm from Saturday 17th to Sunday 25th February will save visitors 20%. Tickets include all activities, animal encounters, and adventure play.

For more information about Mead Open Farm and their Lambing is Back event, visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk.