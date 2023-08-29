News you can trust since 1981
Medical Detection Dogs to open Centre for Volunteers Open Day

Join Medical Detection Dogs on Wednesday 6 September between 4pm – 6pm at our Great Horwood Centre
By Sara PettitContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to volunteer for Medical Detection Dogs and look after one of their special dogs in your home? If you have, then this is the perfect chance to come and find out more.

At this event you will have the chance to talk to other volunteer socialisers and fosterers and the dog training team to find out what they need from volunteers and what support they give back in return.

"We will have some lovely refreshments and you can see our dogs do some demonstrations to show off just how clever they are."

For further information or just to let Medical Detection Dogs know you are coming along, please email Claire Baker, Volunteer Manager [email protected].

