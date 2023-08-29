Have you ever wondered what it might be like to volunteer for Medical Detection Dogs and look after one of their special dogs in your home? If you have, then this is the perfect chance to come and find out more.

At this event you will have the chance to talk to other volunteer socialisers and fosterers and the dog training team to find out what they need from volunteers and what support they give back in return.

"We will have some lovely refreshments and you can see our dogs do some demonstrations to show off just how clever they are."