Midsummer Place Marks 25 Years with a Day of Celebrations

Midsummer Place is proud to announce that its 25th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Saturday 27 September from 10am – 4pm. Shoppers, families, and the local community are invited to join in a fun-filled day of entertainment, marking a quarter of a century at the heart of Milton Keynes.

Visitors can expect a packed line-up of FREE activities throughout the mall, including:

Face painting with colourful designs for children

Stilt walkers delivering high-energy fun and spectacle

Live music to set the perfect celebratory soundtrack

Plus, plenty more surprises throughout the day

As part of the celebrations, a special ceremony will also take place for everyone who shared their story with the Umbrella Project, where they will be presented with their very own umbrella from the art display as a thank you.

Since opening its doors in 1999, Midsummer Place has grown to become a vibrant shopping and lifestyle destination, home to leading fashion brands, unique independents, and a thriving food scene. The 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of the centre itself, but of the community that has supported it over the years.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been part of Milton Keynes for 25 years,” said Simon Martin Centre Manager at Midsummer Place. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the shoppers, retailers, and community who have made Midsummer Place such a special destination. We look forward to welcoming everyone on 27 September for a day full of fun and festivities.”

The event is FREE to attend and open to all.

For more information, visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk/