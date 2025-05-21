Midsummer Place teams up with Milton Keynes City Council to bring free E-Bike trials back to Milton Keynes

Midsummer Place Shopping Centre is proud to announce a special community event taking place on Thursday 22 May from 9AM to 12PM, designed to promote greener travel, encourage cycling confidence, and enhance bike safety across Milton Keynes.

In partnership with Milton Keynes City Council, the event will include FREE bike security marking by Thames Valley Police, Dr Bike maintenance checks, and the exciting return of The E-Bike Experience, giving five local residents the chance to borrow an electric bike FREE of charge for an entire month.

Anyone can head to the cycle racks behind the old Gap store at Midsummer Place to access these services. The E-Bike Experience offers only five free bikes per month, so early sign-ups are encouraged.

“We’re thrilled to host this initiative,” says Simon Martin Centre Manager of Midsummer Place. “It’s part of our commitment to sustainability and community wellbeing. Whether you’re new to cycling or looking to upgrade your commute, this is a fantastic opportunity to try something new — for FREE!”

The event aims to support Milton Keynes’ ambition to become a greener, more sustainable city, while offering locals practical tools to travel smarter and safer.

For more information or to sign up for the E-Bike Experience, visit Get Around MK or follow @getaroundmk on social media.

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk