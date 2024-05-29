Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midsummer Place is set to celebrate the Summer Solstice and help people understand the true meaning behind the centre’s ‘meaningful’ location and its link to the annually watched event that marks the longest day of the year.

The premium shopping centre has teamed up with local company Connected Collective to help create, promote and host these eye-opening events that are open to all. The four-day extravaganza starts on Thursday 20 June with a sunrise ‘welcome’ on Campbell Park and ends on Sunday 23 June with Tarot card reading and a Labyrinth walk – plus much more in between.

The events held at Midsummer Place are:

Midsummer Place to celebrate the Summer Solstice in style

Thursday 20 June:

Waterstones Talk: Unveiling the Secrets of Milton Keynes with Crystals and Legends

Delve into the mystical allure of Milton Keynes in a captivating talk at Waterstones. Discover hidden ley lines, supernatural lore, and the power of crystals to enhance personal energy. Tickets are £15.

Friday 21 June:

Solstice Sunflowers: Seeds of Intention Workshop

Master the art of manifestation at Midsummer Place Boulevard with a unique workshop using sunflower seeds to set intentions for the coming months. Tickets are £25, with a special discount for sunrise attendees.

Saturday 22 June:

Midsummer Mystical Market

Experience a day of enchantment at Midsummer Place Boulevard, featuring diverse stalls, workshops, and private readings. Free admission for all.