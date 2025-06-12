Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group launches a walking group

MKAASG's new walking meet-up group

MKAASG has announced new free services to help support ADHD adults in Milton Keynes

With over 1 year of social meet-ups under its belt, Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group has been going from strength to strength. Now the group is launching new services in order to provide more support options for those with ADHD.

On top of the monthly social meet-up group and the Facebook group, MKAASG has announced a walking meet-up group, an online body doubling group, and a WhatsApp accountability group.

The walking group will have its first outing this month, on Tuesday 17th June, at Furzton Lake. The group has been set up with the aim of helping more people to be able to attend events. Some people were unable to attend the social meet-ups due to noise and other sensory issues.

Some people found the idea of speaking to others caused them anxiety. To accommodate this, the walking group is set up in a way that people who are non-verbal, or are not comfortable with talking to others, can still attend. Those who wish to socialise with others will be given a green sticker to indicate this. Those who wish to attend but not talk will receive a red sticker.

For information on the walking group, and all the other free services, head to https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group