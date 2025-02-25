Milton Keynes' adult ADHD support group meet-up

MKAASG December meet-up

Milton Keynes' Adult ADHD Support Group has announced the date for their next meeting.

Are you or a loved one navigating the challenges of Adult ADHD? We have set up a free Adult ADHD Support Group in Milton Keynes. The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month.

Who's Welcome?

This group is open to individuals with ADHD, whether diagnosed or not. Friends and family who wish to learn more are also welcome.

Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Group

What to Expect:

Our meet-ups are a laid-back social event where you can meet with a supportive community. Come for a general chat, to share experiences and strategies, or to discuss anything specifically on your mind.

Where:

Our next group meeting is scheduled for Wednesday 5th March 2025, at Halley's Comet Pub, Bradville. We'll be there from 6pm - 9pm.We will need to know how many people we can expect to be coming along, so please get in touch by using the contact form at the bottom of the page on our website to confirm if you'll be coming:https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group