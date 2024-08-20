Milton Keynes' Adult ADHD Support Group meets again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes' Adult ADHD Support Group has announced the date for their next meeting

After holding their most successful meeting last month, MKAASG are looking forward to the next meeting on Wednesday 4th September at Halley's Comet Pub, Bradwell Road, Bradville, MK13 7AW, from 6pm to 9pm.

The group meets monthly so that adults with ADHD can come together and share experiences with others that understand them.

Full details are listed on the group's website page, where people can also message them through the contact form to confirm attendance.

Halley's Comet pub, the group's meeting venue

The organiser, Pat, said "many people that have ADHD also have issues with anxiety. We understand attending a new group in an unfamiliar location can be daunting. If you're feeling anxious, please reach out to us via the contact form on the website page, we can arrange to meet you outside the pub so that you don't have to come in on your own".