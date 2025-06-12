Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group meets again in July

Milton Keynes adult ADHD Support Group's social meet-up returns in July.

MKAASG recently celebrated 1 year of meet-ups at its new venue, MK11 Live Music Venue. Now in its second year, the social meet-up group is back for July.

Next month's meet-up will be on Wed 2nd July.

We've got another activity: ADHD Speed Dating. Sort of.....

Don't worry, we're not forcing you all to get flirty with each other!

We're organising an activity to help everyone get to know other people in the group. I guess you could call it "speed chatting". You'll have 3 minutes to speak to someone. After those 3 minutes are up you'll be signalled to move to the next seat and meet a new person.

I'm sure there are many people reading this and thinking "oh my god, NOT A CHANCE!". For those that want to opt out, no problem, you don't have to take part in this part of the evening. If you're thinking "mmmmm, maybe", we'll provide a helping hand to make it easier: chat topic jars.

There will be 3 jars:

1. Everyday questions

2. ADHD-related questions

3. The extreeeeeeeme jar

Each jar will have pieces of paper in, you can stick your hand in and pull one out, then use the question on it for the other person to answer.

The extreeeeeeeeme jar will probably be rude, sweary, and probably of very poor taste. You have been warned!

For information on the next social meet-up group, and all the other free services that MKAASG provides adults with ADHD, head to https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group