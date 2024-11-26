Milton Keynes' Adult ADHD Support Group meets for Christmas

MKAASG announces its next meet-up, and there's another special guest

December 4th marks the date for the Xmas meet-up for the Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group at Halley’s Comet pub in Bradville. The event will be from 6-9pm (although it usually finishes much later). Xmas jumpers optional!

Information and pictures on how to navigate the pub to find us can be found on the webpage, to help reduce anxiety of new places.

If anyone is nervous about coming along, you can use the contact form on the website to arrange to be met outside so that you don't have to walk in alone. https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group

Special guest

She’s a whirlwind of activity, never stopping to take in her success. Diagnosed 2 years ago at age 38, Laura Mears-Reynolds impulsively started the ADHDAF podcast in her kitchen.

Since then, the podcast has had over 1 million downloads, Laura has put on many live shows, started the ADHDAF+ charity, created the ADHDAF Emporium for neurodivergent creators, and created a peer support community.

Laura will be reading out your “most ADHD thing ever” submissions that we’ll get from you on the night, so get thinking! If you haven’t heard this question from her before, check out a “most ADHD things” episode here to get an idea: https://open.spotify.com/episode/51FKEmmmitukFNPsfrKaIl

December's meet-up details

Come along and say hello to Laura, and maybe even give her more business ideas to add to her spinning plates!

Please confirm your attendance by using the contact for on the website, as places may be limited!