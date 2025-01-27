Milton Keynes' adult ADHD support group meets for February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After taking January off to recharge the batteries, Milton Keynes' Adult ADHD Support Group has returned to host a meet-up for February.

The last official meeting in December was a huge hit, with the group needing to take over the whole of the front bar at Halley's Comet Pub just to be able to get everyone in.

There were free presents on entry, and Laura Mears-Reynolds from ADHDAF podcast and ADHDAF+ charity made an appearance to give everyone an ADHD based Christmas show.

The meetings usually take place every first Wednesday of the month. The next event takes place on Wednesday 5th February at Halley's Comet Pub, Bradwell Road, Bradville, MK13 7AW, from 6pm to 9pm.

Halley's Comet pub in Bradville

The group allows adults with ADHD to find a place to meet, share experiences, and learn valuable strategies.

Full details are listed on the group's website page, where people can also message them through the contact form to confirm attendance: https://sessionzservices.com/mk-adhd-support-group

A Facebook group has been set up, which can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/319733337733494

Many people that have ADHD also have issues with anxiety. We understand attending a new group in an unfamiliar location can be daunting. If you're feeling anxious, please reach out to us via the contact form on the website page, we can arrange to meet you outside the pub so that you don't have to come in on your own.